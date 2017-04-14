Special service to be held in Goa for Danielle

A group of Buddhist monks will conduct a special prayer service in Goa, India tomorrow, to mark one month since the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin.

Nineteen Buddhist monks from the Pema Ts’al Sakya monastery in Nepal are currently in the Cancanoa region of Goa, where 28-years-old Danielle was murdered one month ago.

Danielle McLaughlin was murdered on March 14

There are around 120 monks in the Pema Ts’al Sakya monastery, which also functions as an orphanage, with some monks as young as five-years-old.

The delegation were in Goa as part of a planned trip to south India, but following Danielle’s murder on March 14, residents of Cancanoa got in touch to ask the monks to perform a special prayer for her. Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Leela Fiorino, a sponsor of the monastery who is currently in Goa with the monks, said: “Everyone here is really upset about Danielle, understandably. So many people are praying for her soul.” Several monks from the Monastery visited Newry last year and performed a special healing ceremony. Leela said it was fitting that Danielle is from Ireland.

“Danielle’s murder such a tragedy. But it is very strange that she was from Ireland; the Abbot of the Monastery Khenpo really has an affinity to the Irish.

“When the people in the town heard we were coming here, they told us what happened and asked if we could say prayers,” she said.

The 19-strong delegation headed by the Abbot of the Pema Ts’al Monsastery Khenpo Kunga Wangchuk, who is a ritual master and specialises in performing rituals for the deceased, will lead the prayer delegation tomorrow.

Leela said the monks will perform a “heartfelt, but brief” prayer ceremony in Danielle’s memory, which will see the monks chant a prayer known as the Samantabhadra Aspiration Prayer. Upon their return to Nepal they will perform what is called a Puja.

The Puja consists of elaborate prayers and rituals that are performed for 49 days after someone dies, and will be conducted by Khenpo Kunga Wangchuk.

Two Month’s Mind Masses were held in memory of Danielle last night. One in Cockhill Chapel, and one on Bondi Beach in Australia.

Fundraising efforts are continuing with the Truth for Danielle campaign, set up to help with the costly process of attaining justice for Danielle.

One man has been arrested in Goa in connection to the 28-years-old Buncrana woman’s murder. A song has been released in her memory, and can be purchased via https://www.cdbaby.com/m/cd/paulcaldwell