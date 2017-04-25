Special status only bulwark against rights erosions: SF

Special status for the North within the European Union is the only viable guarantor of human rights protections post-Brexit, Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has warned.

The Foyle MLA made the comments after the North’s Human Rights Commission, the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Scottish Human Rights Commission expressed concern that “there will be a reduction in current human rights protection once we leave the EU”.

He said: “In the face of the British government’s Brexit agenda and their intention to repeal the Human Rights Act it is imperative that human rights protections are strengthened not weakened. The British government has failed to implement United Nations human rights standards. We cannot depend on them therefore offering even the most basic protections to all in our society.”

He added: “The only way we can ensure that human rights are strengthened not weakened is by ensuring that we remain part of Europe, have access to the European Court of Justice and have our own Bill of Rights as was set out in the Good Friday Agreement.”