Special transport arrangements put in place from Derry to Balmoral Show

Special bus, coach and rail services are being organised from Derry to the Balmoral Show next month.

Translink and RUAS are encouraging visitors from Derry to visit the show, which takes place from May 10 to 13, and to plan their journeys in advance.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “Visitors can choose from a range of convenient and good value services right across the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show. We’re working closely with RUAS to ensure our public transport operation runs as smoothly as ever so visitors can enjoy hassle-free bus and train travel to Ireland’s largest agriculture and food event.

“We’d encourage visitors to join the Smart Movers and plan their journey now using our dedicated website section www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2017/.

“Once you’re at the show, be sure to visit our #GetOnBoardNI stand to find out more about Bus + Train Week, running June 5 to 11, packed with tempting travel offers.”

Special Derry coach day tours are available to purchase online and from selected Ulsterbus stations offering a return journey to Balmoral Park and show admission for £31 (adult) & £11 (child).

Selected morning trains coming from the North will run through to Lisburn so passengers will not need to change trains to get to the show.