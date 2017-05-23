Speed concerns on busy road to Dungiven

A Sinn Fein councillor has called on police to conduct an operation that “could possibly save a life” on a busy stretch of road leading to Dungiven.

Colr. Brenda Chivers’ call for action follows concerns raised by residents who have approached her.

She said their concern is that it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured, or killed, on the Legavallon Road, from Ringsend to the Gelvin Road area.

“It’s a straight stretch of road, with a couple of dips. There have been accidents on this road and we shouldn’t wait to do something until someone is killed or seriously injured. Residents that have approached me tell me there are a lot of speeding cars, and they’re very concerned someone will be killed,” Colr. Chivers explained.

The Sinn Fein councillor requested police action at a recent meeting of the Causeway Policing and Community Safety Partnership, of which she is a member.

“This is the main Garvagh to Dungiven Road, so it’s used a lot,” she said. “I’ve asked the police to act on this right away and carry out speed detection operations at rush hour in the mornings and evenings.”

Colr. Chivers said it’s not a case of anyone out to catch people for the sake of it.

“It’s to deter people from speeding, for drivers to slow down. That road has children who are getting on and off the bus. People have to slow down. It’s to raise awareness and, possibly, save a life.

“If we can do that, it will be worth it.”

PSNI figures released this month revealed in 2016, 68 people were killed, 828 people were seriously injured and a further 8,695 people were slightly injured as a result of injury collisions in the north.