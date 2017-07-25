Sporadic vandalism at new Derry playpark

Derry & Strabane Council has asked local parents to be vigilant following the latest in a series of vandalism attacks at a Derry play park before it has officially opened.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said there had been a number of cases of vandalism at the play area under construction at Ballyarnett Country Park.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy, meanwhile, said that the attacks have been sporadic. She said: “The scheme has been jointly funded from the Social Investment Fund which was part of the Executive’s Delivering Social Change Framework and the local council to the value of £600,000. However, these attacks have not only upset members of the community but they are also very worrying.

“I have been in contact with local residents who have raised their concerns as they look forward to seeing this much needed park open for local children. I have also raised the issue with the council and the PSNI.

“It is hoped that security around the site will be stepped up, but I would appeal directly to any young person involved in this activity to stop immediately.

“I would also appeal to local residents to report any activity they witness around the site, to ensure that this state of the art equipment is not damaged before the park is even open to the public.”

The council spokesperson said: “Council is working with its community partners and the contractor for the site to ensure respect and dissuade misuse of the facility. Council would encourage parents and guardians in the area to exercise vigilance about young people’s whereabouts and ask the public to report any acts of vandalism to a community representative or the PSNI.”