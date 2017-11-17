SS Laurentic bell bought by Derry Council for £12K

A bell salvaged from the historic ‘Laurentic’ shipwreck has been purchased at auction by Derry & Strabane Council.

The council has forked out £12,000 for the Laurentic’s main bell which was recovered from the seabed off the Donegal coast in 1979 by hobby diver Ray Cossum from Derry.

Laurentic bell.

It was in January, 1917, that the SS Laurentic, a White Star liner, struck two mines laid by a German U-boat at the mouth of Lough Swilly off the coast of Donegal.

More than 400 people died, many from exposure, as the vessel sank within an hour.

The ‘Laurentic’ had been on its way to Nova Scotia carrying millions of pounds worth of gold ingots to pay for war munitions.

A spoksperson for Derry & Strabane Council said it intends exhibiting the bell at the Guildhall for a period. It is understood the bell is to be exhibited at the planned Maritime Museum earmarked for Ebrington.