St. Columb’s College launch mobile app

St. Columb’s College has just launched a new mobile app to communicate with its pupils, staff, parents and past pupils.

The school’s Senior Management Team says it recognises that “times are changing and that we need to change with them.”

A school spokesperson said: “The reasons for the new mobile app are simple. We are a large school community with many events happening daily and we need to get information circulated both quickly and efficiently.

“We appreciate that our families have a lot of different commitments and accept that a letter sent from the school prior to an important event may end up being lost, misplaced or whatever.

“This app will provide immediate information to our parents on significant school events and, hopefully, enable parents to check the app for information and updates in a really convenient way. Our push notifications will allow for real-time delivery of messages to individuals and groups which will improve relevant communication with our parents and pupils. The alert on the notification means parents can immediately check out the message.”

The school believes the app will help it both financially and environmentally.

“Schools, like most other public sector organisations, are facing financial cutbacks. We spend significant amounts of money on postage and printing.

“We are also an eco-school and look for ways to promote the ‘green issue.’ We know that our app will definitely help us in these two areas.”

The school hopes the app will provide parents with a real insight into the life of their son’s daily routine at school.

“As a school we look forward to improved communication procedures, better informed parents, less forgotten schedules and cheaper stationery bills!”