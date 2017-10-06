St. Columb’s Park event will focus on possibility of a decent income for all regardless of work status

A lobby group that wants every single citizen to be paid a decent living income, regardless of whether they are employed or not, will be holding an afternoon of information sessions in St. Columb’s Park House this Saturday, October 7.

‘A Basic Income: A Future with Dignity’, will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Organised by Basic Income Ireland, the event will pose the question: ‘What would you do if your income were taken care of?’

It will include a contribution from Lucy McKenna, a learning design specialist, who explains: “While there are many political and economic changes that must happen for basic income to become a reality, there is also a human aspect which we must consider.”

Anne Ryan, a coordinator with Basic Income Ireland, said: “I will give an overview of basic income: what it is, possible ways to fund it, why it is desirable in society in general.”

Other speakers include Mary Mc Manus, of the East Belfast Independent Advice Centre, who will discuss ‘Dignity and Creative Capabilities’, and Neil Hutcheson, a documentary photographer, who will look at ‘Living on a basic income - a year of “what if?”.’

Places for the event must be booked in advance.

You can ensure a place on Saturday afternoon by visiting the Basic Income Ireland website at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-basic-income-a-future-with-dignity-tickets-36436581797 or by emailing basicincomederry@outlook.com