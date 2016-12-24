St Joe’s festive craft a huge success

The Principal of St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Damien Harkin, says he’s been hugely impressed by the craftmanship of pupils in the engine room of new creative hub at the school, a small business, which since it started in October has been brilliantly received by the wider community.

The hub, which began in the school’s Technology and Design department two months ago under the guidance of Mrs Carla Hagan (Head of Design), has been making laser cut products which are being sold at local craft fairs in the city.

The club, which mans the hub and creates the products, is made up of 12 Key Stage 3 pupils who give up their lunch times to meet up on Mondays and Thursdays and work on their craft.

The products have been selling rapidly at craft fairs at St. Mary’s College, Thornhill College and the Model Primary School, to name but a few.

The club and the products have had an overwhelming public response about the high standard and uniqueness of the designs.

Mrs Hagan said: “The club is an investment in the future, providing up to date resources and essential skills for pupils.”

The headmaster, Mr Harkin, said: “The excellent craftsmanship on display has been brilliantly received by the wider community and is an outstanding reflection of the time and effort being put in by the pupils and is truly excellent to see.”

Among the festive products recently recreated by the boys, have been a wooden laser cut nativity crib and a series of Santa Claus, stocking, reindeer and snowflake trinkets.

However, a Creative Hub is not just for Christmas and the school intends building on the success of the craft and design business in the months and years ahead.

New products will be going in to production in the new year to mark future events, festivals and occasions and will hopefully be coming to a craft fair near you soon.