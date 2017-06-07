St Patrick’s mark opening of new Emmaus Room with Festival of Flowers

A stunning ‘Festival of Flowers’ has been taking place in St .Patrick’s Church in Derry over recent days to mark the opening of a new Emmaus Meeting Room in the church.

Local people have been involved in creating the ornate, large scale floral displays with religious themes.

Floral display dedicated to St Patrick at the church in Pennyburn.

Hundreds of people from across the north west and beyond have been gathering at St. Patrick’s Church over the past three days to peruse the displays, which have been dotted throughout the church and its grounds.

The festival opened on Saturday morning last and ran through until last night.

Local school choirs and individuals performed during the course of the Pentecost weekend celebrations.

The floral displays commemorated saints including Our Lady, St Patrick, St Joseph, Padre Pio as well as the Holy Sacraments.

One of the religious themed floral displays at St Patrick's Church in Pennyburn

Other displays were developed on the themes including ‘Wisdom’, ‘Love, Peace and Joy’, ‘Generosity’, ‘Kindness & Patience’, ‘Gentleness’ and ‘Thanksgiving’.

Archbishop Eamon Martin and Bishop Donal McKeown celebrated the Eucharist during the festival.

In his welcome to those attending the festival, Fr. Michael McCaughey stated: “One of the many forms of praise offered to God is through our appreciation of creation and its life-giving beauty. These floral arrangements remind us of God speaking to each of us through scripture.”

The new Emmaus Room at St. Patrick’s Church will be a place of welcome where people can share their story and care for each other in a spirit of prayer, hospitality and friendship.