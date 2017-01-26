St Patrick’s weekend global celebration planned

Artists and performers have been called upon to take part in a celebration of cultures from across the globe during the St Patrick’s festivities in Derry.

The Ubuntu Festival of World Traditions will return to the Craft Village on Saturday March 18, bringing together local communities for a multi-cultural carnival.

Some of the participants pictured at last year's Ubuntu festival. (Gavan Connolly GC Photographics)

Derry City and Strabane District Council, who organise the event and which is supported by its Good Relations team are now calling on all artists, performers and community groups interested in taking part to register their interest.

Sharon Meenan, the Council’s Festival and Events Officer, said:

“From 12pm until 4pm on March 18, what is known as the ‘hidden jewel in the city’s crown - the Craft Village’, will host the many different cultures, customs and traditions practiced by people living in the city and district.

“The Ubuntu Festival of World Traditions aims to promote global diversity by allowing everyone an opportunity to experience some of the many different cultures that exist in our council area and beyond.

“The family friendly event will feature a number of activities including music and performance, arts and crafts, storytelling, exhibitions and much more and Council is now seeking expressions of interest for participation in the programme of events and delivery of these activities.”

The organisers have said that performances representing diverse ethnic cultures and Irish, British and Ulster Scots identities, are welcome to take part, as are musicians and DJs with skills and repertoire in world music.

“This is an opportunity for both paid, professional work and voluntary/community performances and all applications are welcome. Further information can be found at Council’s website at www.derrystrabane.com.”

The deadline for the return of applications which can be downloaded from the website is Wednesday February 1 at 5pm. These should be completed and returned to Sharon Meenan, Festival and Events Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council via email at sharon.meenan@derrystrabane.com or by post to Sharon Meenan, Events officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council, 98 Strand Rd, Derry, BT48 7NN.