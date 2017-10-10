Star Wars mania returns as tickets released for film

Star Wars fans were expected to be out in force this morning to get their tickets for the first screenings of ‘The Last Jedi,’ featuring Malin Head.

At Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry, staff will be braced for a surge in activity as tickets have gone on sale at 7.00 a.m.

Demand for tickets to the first screenings of Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens in 2015 was unprecedented and saw Brunswick showing the film across all of its seven screens.

Caoimhin McClafferty, Operations Manager at Brunswick, said they were again expecting tickets to be snapped up fast, adding that the Derry cinema was well prepared for the fan force reawakening.

“Star Wars is an animal all on its own,” he said. “Tickets go on sale at 7am and we are expecting more of the same this time round. This year we also have the double bill of ‘The Force Awakens’ followed by ‘The Last Jedi’ over December 13 and 14.”

Commenting on Malin Head, he added: “Because of the local interest everybody is waiting with baited breath to see how it will look on the big screen.”

Yoda mural at Farren's Bar, Malin Head.

The dramatic Malin Head landscape was chosen as one of the filming locations for ‘The Last Jedi,’ with stars including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Daisy Ridley (Rey) spotted there in early summer 2016. This resulted in thousands of fans flocking to Ireland’s most northerly area, with Inishowen expected to welcome thousands more after the film’s release.

A new trailer for Star Wars VIII: ‘The Last Jedi’ will also be released today.