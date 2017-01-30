Starbucks vows to employ 10,000 refugees globally

Starbucks has vowed to employee 10,000 refugees after U.S. President Donald Trump put a temporary ban on Syrian refugees entering America.

The announcement was made via an open letter to staff from Starbucks C.E.O., Howard Schultz.

Mr. Schultz said President Trump’s travel ban evoked feelings of “confusion, surprise and opposition”.

Mr. Schultz wrote to staff saying: Mr Schultz said he wrote to employees saying the company would “neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day”.

Starbucks has more than 25,000 outlets in 75 different countries around the world.

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.A. for a minimum of 90 days.

Northern Ireland welcomed more than 100 Syrian refugees into the local community in 2016.