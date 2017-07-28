Start of Rosemount kitchen replacement scheme welcomed

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has welcomed the start of a Housing Executives scheme to replace the kitchens in their properties in the Rosemount area.

The new scheme involves local homes in the area stretching from Academy Road to Creggan Road.

Councillor Cusack said: “I was delighted to hear that this scheme is now underway following the builders’ holiday period. This will make a huge difference to the residents’ everyday quality of life as many of these properties are almost 60 years old and in need of some attention of various kinds.

“As is normal in any works scheme the Executive provide a redecoration grant to tenants after works are complete. The amounts vary depending on individual circumstances, I encourage everyone to avail of these. This scheme will be rolled out to almost 100 homes and all tenants will be given at least one week’s notice in order to make preparations for some disruption.”