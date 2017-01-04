Stella recognised for almost 40 years’ service with The Red Cross

A Limavady woman who has been volunteering with the Red Cross for 37 years said she was “thrilled” to be awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours.

Mrs. Cummings is Vice-President of the Red Cross in Northern Ireland, and was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

She began volunteering with the British Red Cross in 1979 and has since held several roles with the organisation, including as a member of the Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2013, serving the last three years as Vice Chair, President of the Western Branch from 1998 to 2003 and Chair of the Northern Ireland Volunteers’ Council in 2003.

In finding out about her MBE, Stella said: “I am surprised and thrilled to be honoured in this way. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all that I’ve done in almost 40 years of volunteering with the British Red Cross.”

She added: “I’ve got as much from them as I’ve given. I have met many incredibly dedicated and inspiring individuals. This recognition is for all those who give their time to help people in crisis.”

Stella has worked tirelessly to support the British Red Cross in Northern Ireland. Her achievements include securing £450,000 for a purpose built headquarters in the North West of Northern Ireland and the development of the British Red Cross Lady McCorkell Award, named after the founder and first President of the Derry branch, Lady Aileen McCorkell OBE.

As well as volunteering with the British Red Cross, Stella has held several posts within the NHS, working across a number of services including mental health and residential care.

Mike Adamson, Chief Executive of the British Red Cross, said: “‘I am so delighted for Stella.

“She has a deep compassion for people in need of support and is always encouraging, supportive and dedicated. Stella has been a source of inspiration to our volunteers and staff across Northern Ireland and beyond.”