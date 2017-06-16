Stendhal Festival set to attract up to 6,000

The organisers of the Stendhal Festival of Art in Limavady say they are hoping this year’s festival will be the largest ever with up to 6,000 people expected to attend.

Preparations are now well under way for the staging of the summer event, which will take place at Ballymully Cottage Farm on August 11 and 12.

It was confirmed this week that the festival will be headlined by The Magic Numbers alongside Ash.

They will be sharing a stage with dozens of talented international and local acts, including Limavady’s own Glass Wings and The Voice Limavady winner Chloe McAllister, as well as a host of Derry artists.

Stendhal spokesman John Cartwright said that the festival was shaping up to one of the highlights of the summer in the north-west.

“We are hoping to have 5,000 to 6,000 people and this will be the biggest ever. Everything is looking really positive, everyone is booked and ready to go and there has been good uptake on the tickets since we announced the latest line-up.

“We are one of only a few remaining outdoor camping festivals in Northern Ireland and we feel it is important to have a place where bands can come together to perform, meet and organise.”

Mr Cartwright said that the music was just one element of the eclectic outdoor festival, with the comedy line-up for the festival to be announced “very, very shortly”, and various art projects and circus events also woven into the fabric of the event.

He added that the organisers were hopeful the event will bring a significant economic boost for the region.

“We know it is bringing people to the town that have never been here before and we know people are going out into the shops. We have also been able to create a number of paid staff roles this year for the first time in the eight years we have been doing this, and the event helps to showcase the region. We are working with Causeway, Coasts & Glens Council to promote it as a destination event.”