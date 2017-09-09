Stendhal founder staring onto the ‘ArtAbyss’ with new initiative

One of the co-founders of the multi-award-winning Stendhal festival, Ross Parkhill, will travel to London next week to attend the ‘Creator Awards’ where he’ll pitch a brand new project aimed at engaging arts-deprived young people in rural parts of the Roe Valley.

Mr. Parkhill has been selected as a finalist in the ‘Incubate’ category of the ‘Creator Awards’ – a global initiative to recognise and reward ‘creators’ from all over the world.

He is one of only a handful of finalists within the category and will be heading to London on September 14, to pitch to a panel of judges for his chance to win a share of a £1.5 million.

Having founded Stendhal seven years ago to celebrate all things creative and establish a special community venture for Limavady, Mr. Parkhill has set himself a new challenge.

He’s aiming to establish a completely new event within the rural landscape, targeting the most ‘creatively’ deprived children in the North Derry area.

Stendhal’s new project, ‘ArtAbyss’ aims to enhance creative capacity within the region, specifically targeting tomorrow’s innovators.

Funding from the Creator Awards would allow Mr. Parkhill and the Stendhal team to pilot the festival next year, providing opportunities for children to self-explore and self-express.

ArtAbyss is a unique concept and would allow children to choose the shows, workshops and performances they would like to attend, instead of being booked onto something that doesn’t inspire them. It is therefore an incredibly momentous time for the Stendhal team as they prepare for the next stage of their business journey. Winning a grant from the Creator Awards would revolutionise the business and Stendhal plan to use the funds to help launch ArtAbyss, which would ultimately act as a positive driver for the region of Limavady.

The Creator Awards is a global initiative that has been established by WeWork to recognise and reward ‘creators’ from all over the world. The awards, which are open to individuals and businesses across all industries and all stages of growth, will grant a total of $20 million to entrepreneurs, small businesses, growing companies, non-profits, artists and more, £1.5 million of which will be given away in the UK.

These awards were available to ‘creators’ in three different categories - The Incubate Award, The Launch Award, The Scale Award. A number of finalists from each category have now been invited to pitch their projects and businesses at the UK’s Regional Finals in September to be in with the chance to be awarded part of the £1.5 million.

Eugen Miropolski, WeWork Managing Director, Europe and Israel, said: “We were thrilled with the standard of entries to The Creator Awards from the UK. We’ve seen some fantastic creators and business ideas and it was incredibly challenging for our team to select only a handful of finalists for each category. I can’t wait to hear the pitches at Regional Finals and wish all of the finalists the best of luck with the next stage of the competition.”