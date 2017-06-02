Stendhal job creation

For the first time since its inception in 2011, Stendhal Festival has a paid working staff.

Organisers Ross Parkhill and John Cartwright say it’s been made possible thanks to partnerships between Stendhal Festival, Cultural and Creative Skills and Help Musicians N.I. as the organisations have come together to allow Stendhal to hire two full time interns.

Ross Parkhill said they knew when they started Stendhal “our idea for a festival in the town could create full-time employment so finally reaching that goal is a giant leap forward for us.”

“We created a multi-award winning festival on a 100 per cent volunteer basis for over six years, so we are really excited to see how much we can improve the event now that we have a dedicated staff working towards that goal,” said Ross.

The job roles, one in Festival Operations, one in Media and Marketing have been awarded to Kathryn McShane and Helena Semple, both from the Limavady area.

Organiser John Cartwright said they have already been a major help with organising this year’s event.

“From an event standpoint, these jobs will help our operations run a lot smoother and will allow us to broaden our search for ways to make the festival even better. Helena and Kathryn have settled in really well and we have already seen the benefits of having people work full time on the festival.The hope is now that we can have another successful festival and safeguard these positions for as long as possible.”

Sara Graham, Nations Director at Creative & Cultural Skills said: “We are absolutely delighted at the ambition of Stendhal Festival to get involved and create two fantastic new positions in the North West.

The final round of programme funding closes on June 16. Contact Creative & Cultural Skills if you are a creative business and interested in participating.”