A Creggan man, who stole 10 bottles of wine worth £17 from Tesco on an impulse last month, will be conditionally discharged in a year if he doesn’t come to the attention of the court again within that time.

Glen Sheerin (45), of Leenan Gardens, entered a plea of guilty to the theft charge when appearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor told the court that police were called to attend the Tesco store in the Quayside Shopping Centre at approximately 6.10 pm on May 9, after they were notified by security staff that there had been a shoplifting incident.

Upon arrival they found Sheerin, who had been detained by security staff after trying to leave the store without paying for a box of 10 small bottles of wine, Derry Magistrate’s Court heard.

When questioned by the PSNI, Sheerin made full admissions, the PPS solicitor said.

Sheerin’s defence solicitor, Kevin Casey, asked the court to give his client credit for admitting the offence at an early stage.

Mr. Casey described it as an “autobiographical offence,” adding that it had been “opportunistic” and without any premeditation.

District Judge Barney McElholm noted that the last time Sheerin had been before the courts for a shoplifting offence was in 2001 and agreed to a discharge in 12 months if there was no further offending on the defendant’s part.