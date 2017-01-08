A 19-years-old Creggan man, who stole £150 worth of make-up from shops in the city centre in the run up to Christmas, appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Aaron Fitzpatrick, of Iniscarn Crescent, stole £90 worth of cosmetics from Boots, and £61.23 worth of make-up from Superdrug on December 16th.

Solicitor Seamus Quigley, representing the defendant who was in court of answer the charges for the first time, successfully requested a Pre-Sentence Report prior to the disposal of the matter.