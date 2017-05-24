Stole £97.64 in books, DVDS and make-up

A 43-years-old Kilfennan woman who stole £97.64 of goods from the Tesco store in Altnagelvin nearly three years ago has been fined £100.

Sonia Abbott, of Kingsmere Gardens, in the Waterside, pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics, DVDs, books and magazines from the supermarket on September 12, 2014.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor told Derry Magistrate’s Court how police attended the store at approximately 5.50 p.m. and upon arrival were told by the store security manager that Abbott had been observed on CCTV attempting to remove the items without paying for them.

CCTV footage showed that Abbott filled a trolley full of groceries before placing the cosmetics, DVDs, books and magazines in a bag, which she hung on the end of the trolley before attempting to leave the store without paying for the items inside, the court heard.

The PPS solicitor said Abbott was detained by security in the mall outside Tesco and that the items, all of which were fit for re-sale, were recovered.

During police interview Abbott made full admissions, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Abbott deserved credit for making full admissions when she was interviewed on the same day of the offending.

Mr. Quigley said his client was a single parent who had been on certain medication at the time of the offence and that this may have affected her judgement at the time of the theft.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined Abbott £150 and ordered that she pay the offender levy of £15.