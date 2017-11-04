‘Stop damaging public health by smoking at hospital’

Visitors to Altnagelvin are damaging their own and other people’s health by breaching a smoking ban introduced at the hospital over three years ago.

That’s according to Sinn Féin health spokesperson, Councillor Patricia Logue, who has urged Altnagelvin visitors to adhere to the Western Trust’s smoke-free policy.

She was speaking after new signage was erected at entrances to the hospital and information adverts on the cost and dangers of smoking placed at various locations within the facility.

She said: “I welcome this initiative by Altnagelvin Hospital to highlight the dangers of smoking and would ask people to adhere to the no smoking policy which was introduced in 2015.

“Sadly you will still see groups of people smoking at the entrances of the hospital and this is something we must work on to reduce this practice. Smoking is responsible for many illnesses including cancer and heart disease so anything that is done to encourage people to stop has to be welcomed.

“People attending medical facilities should no longer be exposed to passive smoking we need a smoke free environment for patients, staff and visitors alike.”