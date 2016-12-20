Storm Barbara is on the way

The weather is expected to become unsettled in Derry over Christmas weekend.

The worst of the weather is expected in the North and severe weather warnings are in place.

Met Eirean has issued a national yellow weather warning ahead of the stormy weather which is due to start on Friday.

The stormy weather is due to start on Friday and Saturday and is expected to continue until early next week.

“After recent relatively quiet and dry conditions, much more unsettled weather is heading our way in the lead-up to Christmas with the second named storm of the season, Storm Barbara, expected on Friday,” said Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Tubbs.

“This brings the potential for some structural damage, disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries likely.

“The disturbed conditions look like continuing through Christmas weekend with another vigorous low pressure system waiting in the wings. So, whatever your plans over the next few days it’s worthwhile staying up to date with the latest Met Office forecasts, which is easy to do on our app.”

