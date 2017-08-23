Storm damage: latest traffic and travel Derry & Donegal

The latest information for traffic from Trafficwatch NI and Donegal County Council

County Derry Roads Closed

A2 Clooney Rd has mostly reopened but is still closed between Airfield roundabout and Broadbridge roundabout. Diversions are in place around Eglinton

A5 Victoria Road (between Strabane and Derry)

Strabane Old Road/Woodside Road, Derry

Cregg Road, Claudy

Church Street, Claudy

Hall Road, Coleraine

Cumber Road, Claudy (Ballynamee Bridge collapsed)

Lisdivin Road, Strabane

Ballylintagh Road, Coleraine

Disert Rd, Draperstown closed temporarily to allow contractor to clear debris and repair road.

Lower Ballyarton Road, Claudy

Kilnappy Road, Derry

Roads Reopened

Magheramason Rd

Skeoge Rd

Letterkenny Roundabout

Buncrana Rd

Glenshane Pass passable with care

A5 Ballygawley Road

B48 Gortin Rd

Old Letterkenny Road, Derry

Church Brae, Derry

Drumahoe Road, Derry

Duke Street Slip Road, Derry

Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge

Whitebridge Road

Plumbridge (Bridge reopened)

Donegal - latest developments

Road between Quigleys Point and Muff cannot be opened tonight. Damage more extensive than expected. Further updates tomorrow.

Road at Cockhill Bridge and road between Drumfrees and Clonmany have now been reopened.

R239 Three Trees- Debris Removal and Strengthening, projected reopening to traffic at 6pm Wednesday - single file, lights.

R244 Craignahorna - Masonry Arch Collapse - Projected opening to traffic not feasible in short term, local diversions in place.

R240 Riverside- Concrete Structure Collapse- Projected open to traffic not feasible in the short term, local diversions in place.

R238 Gortaran - Debris Removal, assessment & parapet replacement - projected open to traffic from 5pm.

*Donegal County Council asks that anyone travelling on any roads exercises due care and attention due to the scale of damage from the floods last night to the area in North Donegal.