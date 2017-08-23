Storm damage: latest traffic and travel Derry & Donegal

The latest information for traffic from Trafficwatch NI and Donegal County Council
County Derry Roads Closed
A2 Clooney Rd has mostly reopened but is still closed between Airfield roundabout and Broadbridge roundabout. Diversions are in place around Eglinton
A5 Victoria Road (between Strabane and Derry)
Strabane Old Road/Woodside Road, Derry
Cregg Road, Claudy
Church Street, Claudy
Hall Road, Coleraine
Cumber Road, Claudy (Ballynamee Bridge collapsed)
Lisdivin Road, Strabane
Ballylintagh Road, Coleraine
Disert Rd, Draperstown closed temporarily to allow contractor to clear debris and repair road.
Lower Ballyarton Road, Claudy
Kilnappy Road, Derry
Roads Reopened
Magheramason Rd
Skeoge Rd
Letterkenny Roundabout
Buncrana Rd
Glenshane Pass passable with care
A5 Ballygawley Road
B48 Gortin Rd
Old Letterkenny Road, Derry
Church Brae, Derry
Drumahoe Road, Derry
Duke Street Slip Road, Derry
Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge
Whitebridge Road
Plumbridge (Bridge reopened)
Donegal - latest developments
Road between Quigleys Point and Muff cannot be opened tonight. Damage more extensive than expected. Further updates tomorrow.
Road at Cockhill Bridge and road between Drumfrees and Clonmany have now been reopened.
R239 Three Trees- Debris Removal and Strengthening, projected reopening to traffic at 6pm Wednesday - single file, lights.
R244 Craignahorna - Masonry Arch Collapse - Projected opening to traffic not feasible in short term, local diversions in place.
R240 Riverside- Concrete Structure Collapse- Projected open to traffic not feasible in the short term, local diversions in place.
R238 Gortaran - Debris Removal, assessment & parapet replacement - projected open to traffic from 5pm.
*Donegal County Council asks that anyone travelling on any roads exercises due care and attention due to the scale of damage from the floods last night to the area in North Donegal.
