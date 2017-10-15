Storm Ophelia: All NI schools advised to close

The Department of Education has advised all schools in Northern Ireland to close on Monday because of storm Ophelia.

The D.o.E. ssued the advice shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

The warning is entirely precautionary, said the D.o.E., however given the weather warnings and the fact that the most severe weather is forecast for when pupils are due to be leaving school, the D.o.E. believes that this is an appropriate response.

A regional meeting of multi-agency emergency responders met this evening to discuss a co-ordinated approach in light of the latest Met Office assessment. Key statutory agencies will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds and are prepared to respond as appropriate.

It is important members of the public take care to protect themselves and their property from the effects of the strong winds. It is also likely that there will be some disruption to traffic and travel.

For information on traffic and travel go to: www.trafficwatchni.com.

More detailed information on keeping safe and useful contact numbers is available on the nidirect.gov.uk website at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/news/strong-winds-warning-power-and-travel-advice.