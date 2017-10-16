Storm Ophelia: 'Extremely stormy' night in store for DERRY

Met Eireann says Derry and other parts of the North West are in store for an 'extremely stormy and windy' night.

"Extremely windy/stormy tonight, occasional showers," Tweeted Met Eireann shortly after 10pm on Monday.

"The worst of the weather will affect the NW in the short-term with heavy squally showers here," the Tweet added.

The announcement comes hours after Storm Ophelia claimed the lives of three people in the South of Ireland.

Whilst people are being urged to remain vigilant, it is believed that Storm Ophelia will have moved away from Ireland by Tuesday morning.

Schools on both sides of the border will remain closed on Tuesday.