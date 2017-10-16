Storm Ophelia: Man dies after chainsaw accident

A man has died after he sustained injuries while using a chainsaw to clear a broken tree brought down by Storm Ophelia.
Gardaí are at scene of the fatal incident that occurred at Ballybrado, Cahir, Co. Tipperary at approximately 12.30p.m. today, Monday October 16, 2017.
A man (early 30s) while in the course of clearing a fallen tree was seriously injured with a chain saw. He has since passed away and his body has been removed to Clonmel Hospital.
Gardaí continue to advise all persons to stay indoors and not to venture out. Do not put your life or the lives of the Emergency Services at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.
Please be advised if you require urgent assistance of the emergency services to dial 999.
