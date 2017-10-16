Storm Ophelia: Woman killed by falling tree

Gardaí are at scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred outside Aglish village on the R671 this morning at 11.40a.m. Monday 16th October, 2017.

A female driver (mid 20s) was fatally injured when the car she was driver was struck by a falling tree.

A female passenger (mid 50s) was injured and has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital with non life threatening injuries. Emergencies services are still at scene.

Gardaí urge all road users to remain indoors and not to travel unless your journey is absolutely necessary.

Weather conditions in West Waterford and Waterford city are currently described as severe and reports of numerous falling trees due to high winds.