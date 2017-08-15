Strabane’s lovin’ it as work commences on town’s first ever McDonald’s fast-foot outlet

The commencement of construction on Strabane’s first ever McDonald’s fast-food restaurant has been hailed by Sinn Féin MLA Michaela Boyle who says she’s looking forward to the shop’s eventual opening with the creation of new jobs in the town.

The West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Michaela Boyle said the opening of the new restaurant on Railway Street is “eagerly anticipated, not least amongst the town’s younger generations”.

“With the envisaged number of jobs being created being now being estimated to be around 120 up from the original 60 planned, the restaurant will not only provide much needed jobs and career advancement opportunities especially for our young people but also of equal importance help to retain and attract further trade to the town,” she said.

“For years’ families have been leaving the Strabane and surrounding areas to go to shop in other urban centres not least because they have Mc Donald’s Restaurants.

“Having a McDonald’s in Strabane will further support efforts to remain and shop local and bring in further visitors.”

The local MLA said it was another positive development in terms of regeneration of the wider Railway Street and town centre area.

“This is a good news story for the town coming on the back of confirmation that House Proud Furnishings Ltd. have now purchased the former Linton and Robinsons store which will engender additional employment creation and further footfall into the town centre.

“These major investments will also help increase our Rates Base and in turn serve to assist in helping to make Strabane an attractive proposition for other investors to set up and do business.”