Strabane snapper makes splash with photo

Strabane snapper Peter Mayne has made a splash with a photo of his nephew Arran jumping off the diving boards at Roguey: it’s the cover image for the new Discover Bundoran brochure which was launched on Monday.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth said: “We just fell in love with the photograph as soon as we saw it and knew it was the one we wanted to use on this year’s cover. It encompasses Bundoran perfectly – a fun family destination.”

See more of Peter’s work at www.petermaynephoto.com.