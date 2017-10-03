Strathfoyle play park due to open at last this week

The imminent opening of a long-awaited new play park in Strathfoyle, which is due to take place later this week, has been hailed by local SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan, who says it will serve hundreds of local children.

The Foyle MLA expressed his delight that the Strathfoyle Play Park will be officially opened to the public this Friday, October 6.

Mr Durkan said: “This is a project which was greatly needed for the residents and especially the young families of Strathfloyle and surrounding areas.

“There are over 700 young people in the Strathfoyle area, who, until now had no play provision whatsoever.

“I am proud that during my time as Minister I was able to instigate the debate in Council that resulted in the decision to fund this project.”

The opening of the new park follows an investment of £500,000 by Derry City and Strabane District Council. Mr. Durkan said the opening will address a shortfall of provision in the area.

“For too long the people of Strathfoyle have been overlooked when it comes to facilities and services and the battle to secure this park demonstrated this.

“I am delighted that the residents now have what they rightly deserve and I know this facility will bring great joy for families in the area. I want to thank everyone involved in making this a reality, not least the community themselves who have campaigned for this for years, and I look forward to bringing my own children to play in the new park.”