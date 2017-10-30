Straw statues and pallets at rear of shop set on fire

Two straw statues and a number of pallets at the rear of a shop have been set on fire in separate arson attacks in Strabane.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fire in Branch Road in Strabane last night, Sunday, October 29.

Shortly before 8pm police received a report that a number of pallets had been set on fire at the rear of a shop in the area.

Police and NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. Significant smoke damage was caused to the store as a result.

Two straw statues on nearby Bradley Way were also set on fire around the same time.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1541 29/10/17.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.