Stress control classes offered by Trust

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is inviting members of the public to attend free Stress Control weekly classes beginning on Tuesday, November 7.

The weekly classes will run through until Tuesday, December 12.

The classes will run from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at the Millennium Forum, Newmarket Street in Derry’s city centre.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said the classes were suitable for people suffering from a range of different issues in a relaxed setting.

The spokesperson said: “The Stress Control sessions are designed for people who want to help them control common problems such as anxiety, depression, panic, poor sleep, burnout, loss of confidence or low self-esteem (in other words, ‘stress’).

“The sessions will teach people to ‘become their own therapist’ and participants will be encouraged to work hard at practising the skills they learn.

“Each session builds together like pieces of a jigsaw to enable people to deal with their individual difficulties.

“Booklets, relaxation CDs and general information leaflets will be also provided.

“The sessions are classes and not ‘group therapy’ so you will not have to talk about your problems in front of others.”

The spokesperson added: “Although it is preferable to start at Session One, you can join a class at any time and sessions are open to everyone regardless of age.

“Everyone is welcome to bring a friend, relative or carer along with them. There is no referral system, just turn up, take a seat, then sit back and learn some great ways to control stress.

“It is a very relaxed informal setting and people can come and go as they need.”