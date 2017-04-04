Stretch of road outside Limavady in line for resurfacing scheme

A stretch of road outside Limavady that has witnessed several collisions is in line for a resurfacing scheme, subject to funding.

The Department of Infrastructure (DFI) said it hopes to complete the work on the Drumrane Road, near the Largy Road, in the 2017-18 financial year. The move comes after residents’ concerns about the number of collisions on the approach to the Largy Bridge.

“This stretch is a relatively straight section of carriageway, but has significant wear to the road surface,” said Colr. Alan Robinson.

“Some local residents who have witnessed the aftermath of a number of accidents in that location believe that the wear of the road surface may be one of a number of contributory factors. An earlier letter had been sent to Transport NI highlighting some concerns from local residents and road users. A response at that time indicated that a test of the surface using specialist machinery will be carried out. A follow-up letter seeking the results of the test has been forwarded to Transport NI. Meantime, we encourage drivers to use extra caution in the hope measures can be included in a future Transport NI programme of works to try to help ameliorate the problem.’

A DFI spokesperson said they’re preparing a resurfacing scheme, which negates the need for specialist testing. The spokesperson said it’s hoped to complete the work in the 2017-18 financial year, subject to funding.