Stunning home in foothills of Sperrins up for award

A spectacular home in the foothills of the Sperrins outside Derry has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) annual awards in 2017.

Tireighter Cairn in Park, which was designed by Broadstone Architects, is among six buildings across the North that have been shortlisted for the annual award.

Ciarán Fox, Director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), said: “This year’s shortlist takes in a wide range of projects including housing, offices, restoration and public buildings. It is encouraging to see the high standard of architecture being achieved across so many sectors. We are fortunate to have such talented architects working in Northern Ireland and we’re working hard to create the conditions to allow that talent to flourish.”

Shortlisted buildings will now be assessed on site by a regional jury with the winning buildings announced at an event in May. The 2017 jury is made up of architects Alastair Hall, Kieran McGonigle and lay judge, Colin Davidson. The winner will ultimately compete for a RIBA National Award and potentially the RIBA Stirling Prize.