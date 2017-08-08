Superheroes parade for Children’s Hospice in Limavady this month

A parade of superheroes and princesses will kick off the Limavady Parade and Fun Day later this month in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The flagship event is now in its second year and will take place in Limavady town on Saturday, August 26, bringing to an end the Council’s dedicated Children’s Month.

Assembling at Limavady High School at 1pm, the parade is part of a family fun day at Drumceatt Square and everyone has been invited to attend. There will be live music from 2pm, street entertainers, face painters, balloon modellers, barbecue and a man v food hot dog challenge to keep everybody entertained.

Little Children’s Hospice Heroes and their families and friends, superhero characters and entertainers will lead the cavalcade of novelty and vintage cars, tractors, trucks, with local emergency services including the Fire Brigade taking part.

Speaking at the launch, event organiser and local Children’s Hospice Ambassador, Mary McCrea said: “I would like to sincerely thank the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Joan Baird for her support and that of her colleagues on the council.

“Particular thanks must go to Desima Connolly for hosting this launch here at the Arts and Culture Centre and for all her help with the planning of the day itself. We hope this event will build on the fabulous feed back from last year.

“It is an absolute privilege to have our local children who receive the care of Northern Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, lead the parade and I invite everyone, the young and young at heart to dress up as their hero of choice or just turn up and join in. I am also asking our wonderful businesses and community groups in this area to please go purple for Children’s Hospice in the run up to the big day by pledging to raise a night of care at home, at work or in your club or social group. This community nursing care is a lifeline to our families and costs £100 per night.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Joan Baird OBE, said: “It is a pleasure for me to share in this event, which puts the spotlight on the work of a very worthy charity. We cannot underestimate the difference that the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice makes to the lives of those it helps.”

NI Children’s Hospice provides respite and end of life care to 300 life-limited children and their families each year. For further details/ to register interest in the Limavady event, contact Mary McCrea, Limavady Children’s Hospice Support Group on 07840 531 390 or e-mail: mary.mccrea@btinternet.com