Support available for residents, businesses and farmers

Local residents affected by flooding who have not yet registered their property for the emergency payment scheme is encouraged to contact the council on 028 71253253.

Local businesses affected by the floods are advised that they may be entitled to rates relief under the Land and Property Services Hardship Scheme and are encouraged to visit the website to download the forms at - www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/sites/default/files/LPS-Hardship-Relief-Factsheet-And-Application-Form-18Sep2015.pdf

There is also some support available to farmers and the rural community, including a Rural Support Listening ear and signposting service which is accessible at 028 8676 0040 or Helpline 0845 606 7607.

A number of benefits have been identified under the Fuel Poverty Services and Affordable Warmth Grant scheme that could assist householders towards the repair of windows, the upgrade of heating and cavity wall installation, and those affected by the floods are urged to contact the council’s Affordable Warmth Team to see if they are eligible.