Support for hearing loss

Various local organisations have attended an event focusing in on hearing loss.

The event was staged by the Western Trust’s Sensory Support Team in conjunction with Action on Hearing Loss. Alongside Western Trust staff, a range of organisations were on hand to provide information about the services they provide to people who experience deafness, hearing loss or Tinnitus.

Speaking at the event Martina Dempster, Western Trust Sensory Team Leader said: “Hearing loss affects one in six people. It can be a source of great frustration and embarrassment when you can’t quite pick up what someone is saying and you have to ask them to repeat.”

For support if you are deaf, or have hearing loss or Tinnitus, contact the Sensory Support Team on 02866 324400 or visiting www.westerntrust.hscni.net