Support for hearing loss

Pictured at the Sensory Support event are (back row) Pauline Doherty, Hands That Talk; Lynette Doherty, Sense; Alex Diver, Cedar Foundation; Cathy Campbell, Action Deaf Youth; Dave Carr, British Tinnitus Association; (middle row) Jackie Kelly, Leonard Cheshire Disability; Naomi Fujitani; British Deaf Association; Cathy Mullan, British Deaf Association; Paula Meenan, Deafblind UK; Rosaleen Rodgers, Omagh Hard of Hearing Club; Michelle McMaster, Hearing Link; (front row) Stephanie OKane, Action on Hearing Loss; Maria Fanning, Western Trust Sensory Support; Martina Demspter, Western Trust Sensory Support Team Leader and Barbara Wilson, National Deaf Childrens Society.

Various local organisations have attended an event focusing in on hearing loss.

The event was staged by the Western Trust’s Sensory Support Team in conjunction with Action on Hearing Loss. Alongside Western Trust staff, a range of organisations were on hand to provide information about the services they provide to people who experience deafness, hearing loss or Tinnitus.

Speaking at the event Martina Dempster, Western Trust Sensory Team Leader said: “Hearing loss affects one in six people. It can be a source of great frustration and embarrassment when you can’t quite pick up what someone is saying and you have to ask them to repeat.”

For support if you are deaf, or have hearing loss or Tinnitus, contact the Sensory Support Team on 02866 324400 or visiting www.westerntrust.hscni.net