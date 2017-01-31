Surprise at ‘Dungiven Sports Centre’ name

A new multi-million pounds sports complex in Dungiven appears to have been named ‘Dungiven Sports Centre’.

The Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council project is due to open in the summer.

Council has previously said it will retain the name of the current sports centre, Dungiven Sports Pavilion.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said seeing ‘Dungiven Sports Centre’ on the wall of the Curragh Road building had taken him by surprise.

“I have nothing against the name but I’ve been approached by Irish language groups about the name being bi-lingual, similar to the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre,” said Colr. McGlinchey.

“I don’t think the sign was put up with any malice, but there should have been consultation. It’s the principle of the thing.”

The ‘Journal’ asked Causeway Council for comment but it did not respond by the time of going to press.