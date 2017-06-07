Suspended jail term for disorder

A Creggan man has been handed a suspended jail term after an episode of public disorder and an assault on a police officer in Derry city centre last August.

Hugh Brady (24), of Aranmore Avenue, in Creggan, had pleaded guilty to using disorderly behaviour in Waterloo Place, on August 6, before assaulting a police officer on the same day.

Brady appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday for sentencing.

District Judge Barney McElholm imposed a four month jail term suspended for two years on each count.