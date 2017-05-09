Suspended term for hall theft

A 27-years-old man has been given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to the theft of a key box in the Clooney Hall Methodist Centre in the Waterside last year.

Peter Mullan, of Victoria Road, Strabane, appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He was answering a Public Prosecution Service summons following the theft in Clooney Terrace on March 2 last year.

District Judge Barney McElholm, sentencing, handed Mullan a five months jail term but this was suspended for two years.