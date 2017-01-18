Swimmer wants open baths

A swimmer has complained that the reservation of the Foyle Arena pool for swimming lessons and by various local sports clubs for 24 per cent of the week is “disgraceful”.

Sarah Jones contacted the ‘Journal’ after Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that the Waterside facility had reviewed its swimming lesson programme taking into account increased demand, safeguarding and recent customer feedback in relation to shared use.

“To accommodate the revised schedule, the Learner Pool and the Main Pool will be allocated exclusively to the swimming programme at designated times throughout the week,” a spokesperson said.

“The lessons have been scheduled during off-peak times to ensure minimal disruption. We will take this feedback into account when reviewing services and timetables for the new programme commencing in March 2017,” the Council added.

But Ms. Jones complained: “I regularly swim at the Foyle Arena more than three days per week, and find that the closure of the pool to the public is disgraceful.”

She said it appeared the pool was closed to the general public 24 per cent of the week.

Ms. Jones commented: “It’s appalling that, so far during these lessons, more than half of the large pool remains unused. I am not alone in this view, as a member of staff commented about a large amount of complaints about this very issue.”