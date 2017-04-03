Tailbacks in and out of Dungiven due to collision

There were lengthy tailbacks in and out of Dungiven due a collision involving an Ulsterbus and two lorries on Monday afternoon.

A Translink spokesperson confirmed the collision occurred at approximately 12.40pm involving two lorries and a Goldline 212 coach service travelling from Derry to Belfast.

“There were 30 passengers on board the 212 service at the time.

“Emergency services were called to the scene and the bus driver and a number of passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution,” said the spokesperson.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries and passengers who wanted to continue their journey to Belfast were able to do so.

“Translink is assisting the PSNI with their investigation.”