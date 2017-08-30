Talks to secure more big events at Ebrington

Sinn Féin MP for Foyle Elisha McCallion is to meet with Derry & Strabane Council Chief Executive John Kelpie to examine ways to maximise use of Ebrington for outdoor events.

Mrs. McCallion was speaking as she congratulated those behind two major outdoor music events at Ebrington Square at the weekend.

Elisha McCallion pictured at Ebrington during her tenure as Mayor.

Thousands of people gathered at the square over the weekend for the Point Inn Reunion on Saturday and Jika Jika’s Drumcode on Sunday.

Mrs. McCallion said she would be having discussions with the council over the long term use of the site once it is fully developed. The Foyle MP said: “During my time as Mayor, I was constantly lobbied from people calling for the site to be used more for outdoor music events and to try and bring in major acts.

“We have all seen the positive effects of bringing large scale outdoor music and sporting events into our city has on the local hospitably sector, feel good factor for citizens and putting Derry on the map.

“When bringing thousands of people to any event there always be a few minor issues on the fringes and we all must work collectively on an ongoing basis to address those as best we can.”

She added: “I will be meeting with the Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council to see what can be done around the long term plans for the use of the site once the development is completed. We need to ensure that we have a good outdoor site for future concerts there and explore all avenues to make it easy for local promoters and international promoters to use the site.”