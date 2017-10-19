Taxi driver was lucky not to have been killed, says councillor

A taxi driver was left badly shaken after his windscreen was smashed in a stoning incident in Derry on Wednesday.

Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhe McKnight, who spoke with the man following the incident, said he was fortunate not to have been killed.

A number of cars were attacked with stones on the Madam's Bank Road, said Colr. McKnight.

“I was contacted by a very upset taxi driver who had his car attacked on the Madam's Bank Road last night.

"The windscreen in the car was smashed and the driver was left badly shaken.

"The perpetrators who were behind this attack made good their escape," said the Sinn Féin representative.

Colr. McKnight warned those responsible to desist before they kill someone.

"With these attacks it’s only a matter of time before someone loses control of a car on this road and we have fatalities.

"If anyone knows who is behind these attacks I would appeal for them to contact the police. Lives are being put at risk here and those responsible need to be before the courts."