Taxi fares to increase over festive period

Taxi fares across Derry are to increase fares around Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The North West Taxi Proprietors (NWTP) have advised local people that the holiday fare period will run from tea time (6pm-7pm) on Christmas Eve until the morning of the 27th December (5am-6am).

The same tariffs will also apply from tea-time on New Year’s Eve until the morning (5am-6am) of January 2 for most companies.

The holiday fares are expected to range from fare and a half to double and will come through the taxi meters.

Eamonn O’Donnell from NWTP said together with the local taxi industry they wanted to “ wish taxi customers across the city a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year”. “Taxi services will be provided throughout the holiday period but we would encourage people to book their taxis in advance to avoid disappointment,” he said, adding: “This year has seen the introduction of taxi meters and new roof signs with taxi plates on them. We believe this helps to improve our local taxi industry going forward and we thank the public for their cooperation on the changes.

“We look forward to the introduction of new taxi ranks in the coming year and hope this will further improve taxi provision across the city.”

NWTP also commended the industry for the “excellent taxi services provided during 2016 across the city” and thanked “community spirited taxi drivers still volunteering by carrying throw-lines and defibrillators.”