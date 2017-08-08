Taximan left shaken after terrifying ordeal

A taxi driver who was showered with glass when the window of his car was smashed during a terrifying ordeal on Saturday night is lucky not to have been killed, according to his daughter, who has appealed for help in tracking down his assailants.

Nakita Hans, who is currently working as a journalist in Canada, expressed outrage after learning of the late night attack on the Northland Road.

“My father, a well-respected taxi-driver was ruthlessly attacked on Saturday, August 5, at 11.20pm on Northland Road in the Springtown area, near the Glen estate,” she said.

“This scumbag not only stopped his car but climbed onto his bonnet,” she added.

Ms. Hans said the driver’s side window was smashed during the incident and her father showered with glass before his attackers escaped on foot.

Video of the incident, taken from the taxi’s dashboard camera, captures Ms. Han’s father pleading with his assailants, ‘No please, go home, you’re on the video,’ just before the sound of the window coming in explodes on the audio.

Police in Derry confirmed they were investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: “The car was stopped by a number of youths as it travelled along the road at around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

“One of the youths jumped on the bonnet of the car whilst another broke the driver’s side window. The youths then made off on foot. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1622 05/08/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Ms. Hans said it was not the first time her father’s been attacked during the course of his work.

“He has experienced racist attacks in the past and was beaten and cut and police never ever found the men who did it,” she said.

“He is lucky he wasn’t killed,” she added, in relation to the incident on Saturday.