Teachers to strike in Derry and Strabane

Teachers in Derry and Strabane will take strike action at the end of the month to demand pay increases equivalent to those awarded to colleagues in Britain.

The NASUWT, the largest teachers’ union in the North, has issued notice to employers of a second day of rolling strike action on January 31, 2017 in schools across Derry and Strabane.

It follows strike action in Belfast and Newtownabbey on November 30, 2016.

Chris Keates, General Secretary of the NASUWT, said: “It is with deep regret that we remain in this positon, but we have been left with no choice by the blatant disregard of the Minister for Education and the Employers for the pay and conditions of service of teachers who provide such a vital public service.

“We have continued to make clear to the Minister that strike action can be avoided if there is an improvement on the 0 per cent pay award for 2015/16 and a genuine commitment to meet with the NASUWT to seek to resolve our trade dispute.

“If the next phase of strike action goes ahead, it will be the responsibility of the Ministers and the Employers.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland, said: “NASUWT members are committed and dedicated teachers. They regret any disruption to pupils and parents.

“However, parents will also recognise that unless teachers are recognised and rewarded as highly-skilled professionals and have working conditions which free them to focus on teaching and learning, there will be a long-term detrimental impact on the quality of education provision for their children.”