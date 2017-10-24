Teen arrested by police investigating assault that left young woman with head injuries

A teenager has been arrested by police investigating an assault which left a young woman requiring hospital treatment for head wounds at the weekend.

Detectives investigating the serious assault in the Carnhill area of Derry on Saturday, October 21, in which the woman sustained head injuries, have arrested a 16 year old male youth on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, criminal damage, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been taken into custody where he is assisting officers with their enquiries.