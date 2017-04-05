Teen arrested by police investigating bookies shooting

A teenager’s been arrested in the Bogside by police investigating the shooting of a man in a bookmakers on Central Drive in Creggan last week.

Officers from the Serious Crime Branch investigating the shooting incident in the Central Drive on Monday, March 27, arrested the 19 year old man in the Meenan Square area of the city today.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the incident last month.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Serious Crime Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1169 of 27/03/17. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by telephoning 0800 555 111.